Homicide victim featured on "America's Most Wanted" identified 38 years after her body was found in Louisiana lake

It's taken 38 years, but Louisiana authorities have finally identified a woman whose body was found floating in Lake Pontchartrain.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the homicide victim's body was found June 19, 1986, near the Interstate 10 Twin Span bridges close to Slidell. For years, she was known only as "Lake Lady Jane Doe."

The woman, who was found by a fisherman, was estimated to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, stood 5'4" tall, and weighed 126 pounds, according to Othram, the DNA lab that helped identify her.

The woman has now been identified as Pamela Lee Hupp, also known as Deborah Gail Justice, the sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday. Hupp, who was born in April 1958, was pregnant at the time of her death, and her last known residence was in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, authorities said.

Honored that Othram could assist St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s & Coroner’s Offices in identifying a 1986 Jane Doe, formerly known as Slidell Jane Doe, as Pamela Lee Hupp, born April 28, 1958. Grateful to RTI, NamUs, and the NIJ for funding. #dnasolves https://t.co/uhQjQerdld — Othram Inc. (@OthramTech) October 22, 2024

"I want to thank the many investigators over the years who worked on this case and sought out available resources and technology to identify and give a name to the victim," Sheriff Randy Smith said. "Our detectives will not stop working until they have identified and arrested the person(s) responsible for Ms. Hupp's death."

The case began when a fisherman spotted Hupp's body in the lake. Her body was turned over to the parish coroner's office, which ruled the death a homicide. Despite multiple attempts over the years, including DNA analysis and efforts aired on "America's Most Wanted," Hupp's identity remained unknown.

The Louisiana State University (LSU) FACES Lab developed a forensic composite of what Jane Doe's face may have looked like during her life, but the case remained cold, according to Othram.

Finally, in September 2022, a grant from NamUs (National Missing and Unidentified Persons System) allowed for further DNA analysis and genealogy research.

Scientists at Othram successfully developed a DNA extract from the evidence and then built a comprehensive DNA profile for the woman, the lab said. Othram "used the profile in a genetic genealogy search to develop new investigative leads that were returned to law enforcement," the lab said.

By April 2023, investigators had identified potential family members of the victim and were able to confirm Hupp's identity.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985) 898-2341.