Homes slide off cliff into Utah canyon, prompting evacuations

Six months after a building official in Utah issued a notice revoking certificates for occupancy and requiring evacuation of two homes in Draper, both homes collapsed due to sliding, city officials said Saturday.

The October 2022 notice declared both homes unfit for human habitation and occupancy due to dangerous conditions, which were related to Earth shifting that causes sliding and foundation breaks in homes.

Early Saturday morning, after the two homes collapsed, engineers, building officials and public safety personnel were on site and determined that two additional homes — one on each side of the evacuated homes — should be evacuated, according to a social media post from officials in the city of Draper. Residents of these homes have been notified, officials say, and are evacuating.

Other homes in the area may also be evacuated for safety concerns.

One of the collapsed homes slid onto the trail, prompting Ann's Trail to be closed for public use. People are being asked to avoid the trail due to dangerous conditions.

"Our hearts are with the homeowners involved. We are grateful that everyone is safe," read the post.