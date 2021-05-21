Over a quarter of Americans have worried about homelessness - CBS News poll

The fear of losing one's home has weighed on the minds of many Americans at some point. A recent CBS News poll shows that more than a quarter say there has been some point in their lives when they worried about not having a place to live: this is true for 28% of Americans.

And for some, that fear has become a reality at some point. Thirteen percent of Americans say that they have been evicted or have lost a home in their lives. Another 33% of Americans know someone else who has lost a home.

But the fear of homelessness doesn't loom over all Americans equally. Instead, concerns about losing one's home is most pressing on lower-income Americans. Half of Americans with household incomes of under $25,000 – below the national poverty line for a family of four in the U.S. – say they have worried about losing their homes, and 22% in this income range have personally experienced it. In contrast, relatively few Americans earning $50,000 a year or more have had this worry.

This is also true when viewed by race and ethnicity. Black and Hispanic Americans — who also tend to have lower household incomes than White Americans — are considerably more likely than White Americans to have experienced the fear of being homeless.

