Weather-proofing your home could help protect it from damage while also helping to lower the cost of your home insurance policy. PHIL LEO/Getty Images

Last year, there were a total of 27 weather and climate disasters in the United States with losses of more than $1 billion each, according to NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). These types of issues can be devastating to your finances, but home insurance coverage provides homeowners with valuable and often necessary protection from damages related to things like hail, hurricanes, fires, lightning and other perils listed in their policies.

But while that insurance coverage can help protect your finances, those benefits also come at a cost. As extreme weather events become more common, many home insurance providers have hiked up rates or pulled out of certain areas. Over the past three years, home insurance premiums have increased by an average of 24%, according to the Consumer Federation of America (CFA).

If you're a homeowner who's navigating higher home insurance costs, the good news is that there are some things you can do to reduce the likelihood of filing a claim because of a weather event. While you don't have control over when and what happens with the weather, you can work on weather-proofing your home. Here's how to do that.

Home insurance tips for weather-proofing your home

Weather-proofing will vary based on your region's specific threats, but wind and hail are common weather events. In fact, every year, about one in 35 insured homes has a property damage claim from these events, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

The goal with weather-proofing homes is to add a layer of protection so you're less likely to file a claim, as doing so could increase home insurance costs. Some home insurance companies may even offer discounts for doing so. Here are some of the top ways you can weather-proof your home:

Keep up with roof maintenance

Your roof plays a crucial role in protecting your home during severe weather. Having a sturdy roof can help lower the risk of potential storm damage. The last thing you want is a pesky leak or a damaged roof that affects the structure of your home.

Replacing an older roof with a new one is one of the best ways to weather-proof your home, Brent Thurman, president of Keystone Insurance, says.

"Many insurance carriers will give substantial discounts for this, knowing that the probability of a roof claim is greatly diminished," says Thurman.

Buying a new roof can be costly, though, so if it's not a necessity yet, there are other ways to strengthen your roof. Fortifying your roof or getting a new one can reduce the likelihood of damage and may help you qualify for home insurance discounts.

"Some of the standard approaches that homeowners take are using roof tie downs," says Mark Friedlander, senior director of media relations at the Insurance Information Institute, a national nonprofit research and education organization. "So you don't necessarily have to replace the roof, but you're just fortifying the roof system," adds Friedlander.

Consider storm shutters

Depending on where you live, you might consider purchasing storm shutters as an extra layer of protection. Also referred to as hurricane shutters, these types of shutters help safeguard windows and doors from extraneous debris during storms and can help keep you and your belongings safe as well. These benefits may lower the likelihood of filing a claim.

"Common ways to mitigate risk against wind include a wind radar, garage door and storm shutters, especially in the hurricane [prone] states. They have storm shutters, and not only will it make your home more resilient to these weather events, but it could potentially generate savings," says Friedlander.

These benefits may lower the likelihood of filing a claim. And, in New York state, home insurance companies must offer discounts if policyholders install storm shutters that meet certain specifications, according to the Department of Financial Services.

Seal gaps in windows and doors

It's essential to keep your home protected from the elements during severe weather events. When weather-proofing your home, you want to close any gaps in windows and doors that could let water or wind in and damage your home. Plus, these steps can make your home more energy efficient as well.

Friedlander suggests "weather stripping and caulking to seal gaps around windows, doors, and other openings that prevent air leaks and drafts, adding insulation to attics, walls and crawl spaces can significantly reduce heat loss in the winter and heat gain in the summer."

Remove outside debris

As the seasons change, the area around your home can be full of debris that could damage your home in more ways than one.

"We also encourage clients to remove leaves and other debris to prevent ice damming, potentially hurting their shingles or allowing water into their attics, which can damage their ceilings and walls," says Jesse L. Kohlbecker, vice president of claims and client services at COUNTRY Financial.

Clearing debris may also lower the risk of a fire breaking out.

"Removing dead leaves, needles, twigs, and other debris that could easily ignite, removing low-hanging branches that can carry fire from the ground to taller vegetation," Friedlander says.

Clean out your gutters

Weather-proofing your home requires some maintenance, too. And, one of the best things you can do is regularly clean your gutters.

"We encourage them [clients] to clean their gutters and keep their downspouts open to prevent water backups," says Kohlbecker.

In a storm event, it's not just your roof that can be damaged — your gutters are at risk too, Kohlbecker says. If your gutters aren't working properly, water can back up, and if it does, it may damage your roof. Not only that, but it may also lead to a water leak, which can be fertile ground for mold growth and end up multiplying your problems. Taking proactive steps can help, though.

"It's so important to have those annual inspections and make sure that you're comfortable and your home is in good condition in the event that you experience a storm," adds Kohlbecker.

The bottom line

As home insurance costs continue to rise and the weather becomes more unpredictable, weather-proofing your home is more important than ever, and following these home insurance tips and protocols may reduce the likelihood of a claim. In some cases, you may even qualify for a discount with your insurance company. If not, remember that you can shop around for policies to compare options and ensure you're getting a competitive rate and are taking advantage of the discounts you qualify for.

It's also important to be aware of your home insurance limitations and what's not covered under your standard homeowners insurance policy. While home insurance policies cover many weather-related events, standard coverage typically doesn't include damage from earthquakes or certain types of floods. So, when comparing home insurance companies, check to ensure whether they offer optional coverage to cover these and the other additional risks that could impact you.