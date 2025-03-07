First-time homeowner's guide to home insurance coverage: Everything to know

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Buying your first home is a major milestone. However, it comes with major financial responsibilities, including protecting your home with homeowners insurance. While many first-time buyers focus on securing a mortgage and handling upfront costs, understanding the importance of homeowners insurance is just as crucial.

To better understand the necessity of homeowners insurance, the Insurance Information Institute (III) offers some insights into common reasons homeowners file claims. in 2022, for example, property damage made up 97.8% of claims.

As a first-time homeowner, protecting your investment should be a top priority. Homeowners insurance financially protects both your home and belongings from unexpected issues. The below home insurance guide will cover what new homeowners should consider when purchasing home insurance, how to identify what types of coverage they need and how to choose the right policy.

Why is homeowners insurance important to have?

New homeowners will quickly realize that the cost of homeownership can be high, and they may be tempted to cut costs by trimming back on their homeowner policy, but this is a dangerous move, according to Ilya Shnol, Vice President of Underwriting at Hippo Home Insurance.

"Homeowners insurance may not be legally required, but it's crucial for financial protection. Without it, you'd be responsible for covering repairs or rebuilding costs if your home is damaged by fire, storms, or vandalism. It also protects your personal belongings and provides liability coverage in case someone is injured on your property," Shnol says.

Shnol also notes that most mortgage lenders require borrowers to carry a homeowner's policy.

"Even if you own your home without a mortgage, insurance provides a financial safety net against unexpected damage," Shnol says.

Robert Washington, Founder and Broker of Savvy Buyers Realty, says they always encourage their clients to obtain coverage, even if it's not required. He also notes that many first-time buyers may not realize that some lenders include home insurance costs in mortgage payments.

"Most first-time homebuyers are unaware that if they are using financing, their lender will collect a portion of their insurance premiums monthly and hold it in escrow in order for it to be paid to the insurance provider annually," Washington says.

When a lender adds this to your mortgage payment, you can choose an insurance company yourself or allow the lender to select a provider. An LPI, or Lender Placed Insurance, is typically more expensive. You can save money by shopping around and choosing your provider.

Misconceptions that new homeowners make about their home coverage could also be costly. For example, when choosing the amount of coverage, many buyers assume the coverage cost will equal the cost of their home purchase.

Diane Delaney, the Executive Director at the Private Risk Management Association, highlights why the coverage amount will likely be higher than the mortgage loan.

"Your dwelling coverage is based on the cost to rebuild- not the price you paid. Insurance companies consider the cost of construction, materials, and skilled labor, which can fluctuate. Because of this, your coverage amount is often higher than your home's purchase price."

Homeowners have some influence over this by choosing between an actual cash value policy and a replacement cost policy:

Actual Cash Value (ACV): This covers the cost of replacing the home and possessions but deducts payouts for depreciation. This means that you receive less than what it costs to buy the same item brand new. This type of policy is typically cheaper but offers less protection.

This covers the cost of replacing the home and possessions but deducts payouts for depreciation. This means that you receive less than what it costs to buy the same item brand new. This type of policy is typically cheaper but offers less protection. Replacement Cost Value (RCV): This pays to replace, rebuild, or repair at current market prices without factoring for depreciation. This type of policy offers better financial protection but costs more.

"Insurance should cover the cost to rebuild your home, which is different from its market value. With rising labor and material costs, the price to rebuild may be significantly higher than what you originally paid for the home. If you own an older home, rebuilding must comply with current building codes, which can further increase expenses," Delaney says.

Understanding what your home insurance policy covers

Insurance jargon can be overwhelming, but understanding the basic structure of a home insurance policy can be helpful.

A typical policy has four different components:

Dwelling Coverage: This covers expenses needed to repair or, possibly, rebuild the home if it's damaged or destroyed by fire, wind, hail, or lightning. You should ask if your policy also covers damage from vandalism. Dwelling coverage typically includes garages or decks.

This covers expenses needed to repair or, possibly, rebuild the home if it's damaged or destroyed by fire, wind, hail, or lightning. You should ask if your policy also covers damage from vandalism. Dwelling coverage typically includes garages or decks. Personal Property Coverage: This portion of a homeowner policy covers personal belongings like clothing, jewelry, furniture, and electronics against damage or destruction from fire or theft. If you have very expensive art or jewelry, your insurance provider may require additional coverage riders. Always check your policy limits to ensure your valuables are protected.

This portion of a homeowner policy covers personal belongings like clothing, jewelry, furniture, and electronics against damage or destruction from fire or theft. If you have very expensive art or jewelry, your insurance provider may require additional coverage riders. Always check your policy limits to ensure your valuables are protected. Liability Protection: Liability protection protects the homeowner against lawsuits for property damage or bodily injury to others visiting your property. Liability protection also covers damage by pets (like animal bites). This coverage covers the cost of defending you at trial and damage awards up to policy limits.

Liability protection protects the homeowner against lawsuits for property damage or bodily injury to others visiting your property. Liability protection also covers damage by pets (like animal bites). This coverage covers the cost of defending you at trial and damage awards up to policy limits. Additional Living Expenses: If you cannot live in your home because of a covered peril (fire, windstorm, hail, etc.), this portion of your policy pays for hotel stays and meal purchases while your home is being repaired or rebuilt.

These components only cover what your standard policy includes. These perils (fire, windstorm, hail, etc.) often exclude specific incidents and items.

Homeowners insurance misconceptions

Delaney notes that one of new homeowners' most common misconceptions is that a basic homeowner policy covers everything.

"Not all disasters are covered; So confirm with your agent on what disasters are excluded. While standard policies cover many risks, they do not cover floods, earthquakes, or routine maintenance issues," Delaney says.

Homeowners should also consider the location of their home when reviewing their coverage options.

"It's important to evaluate your home's location and check with your insurance agent or provider about its potential risks to ensure you have the right protection," Shnol says.

Additionally, homeowners should ask their insurance companies if their policies extend to pools or other detached structures on site. These may require additional coverage elements, so it's worth reviewing your policy closely to make sure you have all of the protections you need.

New homeowners should also be aware that insurance companies will not cover most maintenance issues and that the homeowner is instead responsible for covering those costs.

"By staying proactive with seasonal home maintenance, homeowners can help avoid costly, unexpected damage in the first place," Shnol says.

How to choose the right home insurance policy

It's okay to ask questions. Shopping for a homeowner's policy doesn't need to be complicated. Understanding what type of coverage you need and how much you'll need if the worst happens can help make the process less stressful.

The first thing you need to do is assess your coverage needs.

"Home buyers should consider their financial situation to determine how much they can afford to pay out of pocket for rebuilding their home or replacing personal belongings. While carrying enough coverage for full replacement is generally recommended, some homeowners choose to cover more costs themselves, such as opting for a higher deductible to lower insurance premiums," Delaney says.

Delaney also recommends that homeowners create a home inventory and a document of contents they can use if they ever need to file a claim. "An inventory should include item names, descriptions, receipts, and photos of valuables, such as electronics, jewelry, and furniture," she says.

When choosing liability coverage, new homeowners should also consider how they plan to use their homes. For example, they may consider raising certain coverages to cover additional risks if they have a pool, plan to host many guests or have pets.

Next, look beyond the price given. The cheapest quote, isn't always the best option.

"It's important to look beyond just the price. Start by evaluating coverage options. Some insurers offer broader protection or additional endorsements that may be valuable, based on your home's location and risks. Pay attention to deductible and policy limits to ensure you're adequately covered without overpaying," Shnol says.

"When comparing insurance providers, it is important for first-time homebuyers to feel comfortable with their policy and coverages. Make sure to ask your insurance agent, if there is anything you don't understand regarding your policy," Washington says.

When shopping for affordable homeowners insurance, remember that numerous factors can affect the cost of your policy. These include your credit score, the property's location, the home's age (especially the age of the roof, plumbing, and electrical systems) and extra risks like a pool or natural environmental features.

Finally, don't forget to do at least a brief review of potential insurers.

Delaney recommends reviewing customer service reviews and ratings, and checking the insurer's credit rating.

"Research claims satisfaction. Look for reviews and ratings on how insurers handle claims ... understand what's not covered to avoid surprises later. And, check the insurer's credit rating with agencies like AM Best to ensure their financial creditworthiness," Delaney says.

How to save money on your home insurance

Taking a few extra steps when shopping for home insurance can maximize your coverage and minimize your out-of-pocket costs.

Consider bundling. One of the simplest ways to get a discount is to combine your homeowner policy with other coverage you already have (like auto or life insurance).

"[New homeowners] absolutely should bundle home and auto policies. By not doing this, you can leave yourself open for gaps in coverage. Different companies may have varying terms and exclusions, which can create coverage gaps, if policies don't align. Most carriers offer a discount for protecting your home and auto," Delaney says.

Consider also upgrading features in your home. You could lower the premium on your homeowners insurance, and improve your quality of life with a few upgrades. Tools like leak detection systems, an electrical monitoring system and alarm systems can make your home safer, provide up-to-date alerts on potential issues, and save money on your insurance policy.

Other items that could help lower your policy costs include storm shutters, impact-resistant windows, and gates (with locks) around any pools.

Finally, be sure to compare rates and coverage options. The best way to ensure you get the most coverage for your money is to compare coverage options and rates from at least three companies. When shopping, review the coverage, exclusions, and any extra benefits your policies could include.

The bottom line

Safeguarding your home and financial investment should be a top priority. The right homeowners insurance protects your property, belongings, and finances against unforeseen disasters, costly repairs and liability risks. Review your policy, compare options and ensure you have the right coverage. A small investment in insurance today can save you from major financial setbacks later on.