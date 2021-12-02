Want to eat junk food and watch rubbish? You can spend a night in the "Home Alone" house — booby traps included

The "Home Alone" movies are a staple of the holiday season. This year, the McCallisters will once again be going on a trip, and their eldest son, Buzz, is offering up a chance to spend a night in their famed house — booby traps, aftershave and pet tarantula included.

AirBnB listed the house in Winnetka, Illinois, which is based on the acclaimed 1990 film, for a one-night stay on December 12. The listing includes a letter from "Buzz McCallister" himself.

"Many Christmases ago, the McCallisters went to Paris — well, most of us," the listing says. "Though we're older and wiser now (I've even got my own security firm), we're never too old for holiday hijinks. So while we're away on vacation (all of us, this time), I'm inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home."

This is the first time the iconic "Home Alone" house will be available for the public to stay in, according to AirBnb. And according to Buzz, the visitors are welcome to play "by my little bro's rules."

"Feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad's aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?" the listing states. "After you've worked up an appetite you can feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago's finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese."

A member of the "McCallister Security team" will also be on hand to give the lucky guests a tour and arrange meals. There will even be a special gift of a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set. AirBnB said it would make a one-time donation to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital in honor of the experience.

The listing shows the home will cost $25 a night and booking will open on December 7 at 1 p.m. CT.

The guests will be responsible for any travel to and from Chicago — with or without a polka band.