Drinking increases during the holidays. Here's how the extra booze affects your health, according to a doctor.

Americans drink double their typical amount of alcohol during the holiday season, according to estimates, which can have a serious impact on health.

On "CBS Mornings Plus" Tuesday, CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook broke down what to know before throwing back the extra booze this time of year.

"The World Health Organization said there's no safe amount of alcohol, and it makes sense. I actually did a deep dive on the chemistry of it, which is really interesting and a little bit depressing, because alcohol is a real toxin and it can get inside of cells," said LaPook. "Inside of cells, it can cause damage to the mitochondria, which make energy — they're the powerhouses of the cells — to the DNA, which can be important in terms of cancer."

A recent report from the American Association for Cancer Research found excessive levels of alcohol consumption increase the risk for six different types of cancer, including:

breast cancer

colorectal cancer

liver cancer

stomach cancer

certain types of head and neck cancer

esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

"We know that there's increased cancer from alcohol, anywhere from the throat, esophagus, stomach, colon and including breast cancer. There's no safe amount of alcohol in terms of breast cancer risk," LaPook said.

Recent research has also shown that even a single alcoholic drink per day is linked to higher blood pressure.

High blood pressure is known as a "silent killer" and can increase a person's risk of heart attack, stroke, chronic kidney disease and other serious conditions.

So, do you need to cut out your holiday cocktails completely? LaPook admits even he has a drink "here and there socially."

"We live in a society where (drinking is) deeply ingrained... so I think it's just a matter of people making decisions for themselves and understanding it's not risk-free," he said.

There are also ways to better prepare for holiday drinking like "pre-gaming" with food instead of more alcohol and having a plan for how much you want to drink.

"The first drink should be with something in your stomach," he said. "What happens when you go into a party? They hand you a drink. You have nothing in your stomach, you drink, now what does alcohol do? It disinhibits you. So you drink more, you eat more, and you're off to the races."

LaPook also busted some myths when it comes to alcohol, including coffee as a sobering technique.

"It's a big misconception," he said. "Don't drink and drive, obviously, but the thought of, 'Well, if I have some coffee, it'll sober me up.' Coffee will not sober you up."

While the holiday season can be a time of excess for many, some choose not to drink or plan to take part in alcohol-free challenges like Dry January. If you're concerned with a loved one's drinking, experts say there are signs to look for and ways to talk about it.