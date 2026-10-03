Hawaii sea arch collapses into Pacific Ocean 550 years after its formation

A scenic cliff on the wave-swept coast of Hawaii's Big Island has collapsed, the National Park Service said.

The Holei Sea Arch, located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, was about 90 feet high before it collapsed sometime between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27, possibly when the park was temporarily closed during Tropical Storm Nolo.

"The exact time of the collapse is unknown and could have occurred when the park was temporarily closed during Tropical Storm Nolo," said the Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park in a social media post.

Nolo — which reached winds of 155 mph — moved past Hawaii's Big Island and brought heavy rain and winds to the state last week. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the Trump administration approved an emergency declaration for Hawaii that will provide federal resources and assistance to the state in its recovery from Nolo.

These photos provided by USGS show from left, the Hōlei Sea Arch in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in 2022 and the Hōlei Sea Arch after collapsing into the Pacific Ocean on Sept. 27, 2026. USGS via AP

In August, Hawaii was battered by Tropical Storm Lala, which washed away about 100 homes, triggered landslides and caused widespread power outages as it brushed past Hawaii.

The arch's collapse into the Pacific Ocean was not unexpected, however, it marks "the latest transformation of the park's remote and rugged coastline," the NPS said in a Facebook post.

"This formation is beautiful, but temporary, and has a limited life span," NPS said.

People reacting to the post called it a sign of nature taking its course.

Officials at the park service warned visitors to stay away from the site since it is unstable and presents a serious falling hazard.

"Photos on social media show people entering the closed area near where the sea arch once stood, putting themselves and first responders at great risk of falling and drowning," the NPS said.

The popular tourist site was formed about 550 years ago. The name Holei comes from a small endemic plant in the milkweed family.