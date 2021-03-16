19-year-old Russian hockey player dies after being hit by puck during game

A 19-year-old Russian hockey player has died after being hit in the head by the puck during a game, his club and the league said Tuesday. Defenseman Timur Faizutdinov was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg's junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl on Friday when he was struck by a puck hit from the neutral zone.

Faizutdinov collapsed and was treated on the ice by the team doctor and paramedics before being taken to a hospital in the city of Yaroslavl.

Сегодня ушел из жизни защитник МХК «Динамо Санкт-Петербург» Тимур Файзутдинов. Клуб выражает соболезнования родным и близким Тимура. Тимур Файзутдинов получил травму 12 марта в Ярославле в игровом моменте матча против «Локо». Навсегда в «Динамо». Навечно в наших сердцах. pic.twitter.com/QeVZa9SUPC — ХК Динамо СПб (@hcdynamospb) March 16, 2021

The Junior Hockey League said Faizutdinov died Tuesday after "doctors fought for Timur's life over the course of three days."

Dynamo said upcoming games in competitions, including the Kontinental Hockey League, will begin with a minute's silence for Faizutdinov.

"You are forever Dynamo and forever in our hearts," his team wrote on Instagram.

In 2016, a 16-year-old Russian hockey player died after being hit in the neck with a puck during a game.