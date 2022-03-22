Hillary Clinton says she has tested positive for COVID-19

Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, she tweeted Tuesday. The 74-year-old former secretary of state said that she is experiencing "some mild cold symptoms" but said she is "feeling fine."

"I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness," Clinton added. "Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

Clinton said that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, 75, has tested negative, adding that he will quarantine "until our household is fully in the clear."

