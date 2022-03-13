Watch CBS News

Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is "feeling fine" other than a scratchy throat. 

Both the 60-year-old Obama and his wife Michelle Obama are fully vaccinated and boosted, the former president said. Michelle Obama has tested negative. 

Obama said his diagnosis is "a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down." 

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

