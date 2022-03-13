Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is "feeling fine" other than a scratchy throat.

Both the 60-year-old Obama and his wife Michelle Obama are fully vaccinated and boosted, the former president said. Michelle Obama has tested negative.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

Obama said his diagnosis is "a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

This is a developing story. It will be updated.