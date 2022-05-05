Hillary Clinton on what happens if Roe v. Wade is overturned: "You have no idea who they will come for next"

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton warned that more could be at risk than just abortion rights if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

"This opinion is dark. It is incredibly dangerous and it is not just about a woman's right to choose. It is about much more than that," Clinton told "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.

"Any American who says, 'Look, I'm not a woman, this doesn't affect me. I'm not Black, that doesn't affect me. I'm not gay, that doesn't affect me' — once you allow this kind of extreme power to take hold you have no idea who they will come for next," she said, suggesting the Republican Party's far right would seek to roll back other rights.

A leaked draft majority opinion, published by Politico, suggests a majority of the Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision establishing the right to an abortion. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion, but said it was not a final decision.

"I hope people now are fully aware of what we're up against, because the only answer is at the ballot box to elect people who will stand up for every American's rights," Clinton said.

