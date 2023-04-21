Early morning fire engulfs part of high school in Idaho

Firefighters are responding to a blaze that engulfed a large portion of a high school in southern Idaho early Friday morning

First responders were called to the fire at Highland High School in Pocatello just before 4:00 a.m. Friday, according to an alert sent to the local community. Responders were trying to extinguish flames over one building, the fire department said.

"Crews have been actively working the fire and keeping it contained to one building," according to the alert.

The Idaho State Journal reported that no injuries had been reported but the blaze destroyed much of the school. A photo shared with the alert shows thick smoke and flames on the horizon.

A photo of the fire shared with a community alert. Kyle Riley

Classes have been cancelled for Friday, the school said in a statement on their website.

"Officials will be working today and throughout the weekend on site, please refrain from being at or around the area," the school said.

The school has roughly 1,500 students, making it one of the largest in Idaho.

An investigation will begin once the fire is out, officials said.