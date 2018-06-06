High school student charged with taking upskirt videos released without bail

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old Davis High School student has been charged with four counts of felony voyeurism after Yakima police say he took potentially hundreds of videos up the skirts of female students or of their clothed buttocks without their knowledge.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that at the student's arraignment Monday, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf ruled he be released to his family without posting bail, provided he follow certain rules. Bail had been set at $10,000 Friday.

The conditions of his release require the student to be supervised by an adult 24 hours a day, Reukauf also said he can't have a cellphone, social media access or unsupervised internet access.

"I have to trust that the parents understand how serious this is and how important it is that he follows the rules," Reukauf reportedly said.

Deputy prosecuting attorney Nicholas Barrett objected to the release without bail, reports the paper, saying the seriousness of the offenses makes him a risk. But the student's defense attorney argued that "a sense of community outrage is not a bail factor."

The voyeurism charges stemmed from four videos reviewed by police who have identified victims. Barrett said the 17-year-old faces another potential felony voyeurism charge now that police have identified a fifth victim.