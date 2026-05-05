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Certain debt relief costs don't show up in early conversations, meaning that they're easy to miss if you aren't careful. Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli/Getty Images

If you're a borrower who's struggling to pay off your high-rate debt, you should know that there's a point in the debt cycle when the usual strategies stop working. The minimum payments on your compounding credit card debt no longer make progress, your balances feel like they're ballooning and the high-rate interest charges begin to outpace what you can realistically keep up with each month. At that point, pursuing debt relief often moves from a general idea to an immediate consideration.

And, debt relief can make a lot of sense in many situations. After all, these programs seem straightforward at first glance, as they can reduce your balances, making it easier to resolve the debt and then move forward in your financial life. And for many borrowers, that outcome is entirely possible. But the way those results are achieved — and the costs you encounter along the way, some of which are immediate, while others are delayed — can also look very different from what's initially presented.

Some of those costs don't show up in the early conversations, either, making them easy to miss until you're already committed. So, what often overlooked costs should you know about before you enroll in a debt relief program? Below, we'll examine three critical ones.

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3 hidden debt relief costs that are easy to miss when enrolling

Debt relief programs can offer real benefits, but it's important to evaluate the full financial picture. Here are three costs that can be easy to overlook when enrolling in debt relief:

Fees that are tied to your total enrolled debt

If your plan is to pursue debt forgiveness (also known as debt settlement), it's important to understand that debt relief companies generally charge fees based on the amount of debt you enroll, not the amount they ultimately save you. These fees are typically collected after a settlement is reached, which can make them seem less noticeable upfront.

However, these fees can be substantial. It's common for debt settlement fees to range from 15% to 25% of your enrolled balance. On $20,000 of debt, that could mean paying an additional $3,000 to $5,000. These charges are often built into your monthly payments, so they can blend into the overall program cost. They still reduce the net benefit of any negotiated savings, though, and in some cases, can significantly narrow it, so it's important to do the math before you enroll.

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Potential tax liabilities on forgiven debt

If settlement negotiations are successful and a portion of your debt is forgiven, you could also end up with a larger tax bill next April. That's because when a creditor agrees to settle a debt for less than the full amount owed, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) generally treats the forgiven portion as taxable income. So, if you owed $20,000 and settled for $12,000, that $8,000 difference could be added to your taxable income for the year, meaning you'll owe federal income tax on money you never actually received via a traditional paycheck.

There is, however, an insolvency exemption that may reduce or eliminate this tax liability if your total debts exceed your total assets at the time of the settlement. That said, qualifying and documenting that requires careful recordkeeping and, in many cases, you'll need help from a tax professional. Debt relief companies don't always bring this up during enrollment, but it can represent a hefty tax bill that arrives at a less-than-ideal time.

The impact on the cost of future borrowing

Another less visible cost is how debt relief can affect your ability to borrow later and what it will cost when you do. For example, debt settlement programs often require you to pause payments to your creditors during negotiations as you save up for lump-sum settlement offers. That can lead to missed payments, account delinquencies or charge-offs being listed on your credit report, all of which can negatively impact your credit score.

A lower credit score generally results in higher interest rates, lower credit limits or even difficulty getting approved for new credit. Over time, those higher rates can also translate into meaningful additional costs. For example, even a slightly higher rate on a future auto loan or mortgage can increase total interest paid by hundreds or thousands of dollars. So, while credit can be rebuilt, the financial ripple effects of a lower score can persist well beyond the end of a debt relief program.

The bottom line

Debt relief can be a valuable option for those struggling with high-interest debt, but the savings aren't always as straightforward as they appear at first glance. Program fees, potential tax obligations and the long-term impact on borrowing costs can all shape the total price of enrollment. Understanding these factors ahead of time can help you weigh whether the trade-offs make sense and ensure there are no surprises after you've already committed to the process.