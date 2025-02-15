New York man arrested in killing of trans performer 15 years after her apartment was set on fire

A New York man was arrested Friday in the cold case killing of a trans performer 15 years after her apartment was set on fire, the Brooklyn District Attorney announced in a news statement.

Henry Pacheco, 44, of Brooklyn was arraigned on an indictment in which he is charged with second-degree murder, arson and other charges for the alleged killing of Lorelise Escalera Ferrer.

Ferrer, 25, who went by her stage name Lorena Xtravaganza was found dead in her bed after her apartment in Brooklyn burned down, the statement said. She moved to New York City to pursue her dreams of becoming a performer and lived on the third floor of a building in the neighborhood of Bushwick.

She performed with the House of Xtravaganza, which bills itself as one of the most well-known group of performances in New York City's ballroom scene.

"She was a powerful force within the House of Xtravaganza, leaving an indelible impact that will be felt forever. Her light continues to shine through all who were touched by her life," House of Xtravaganza said in a statement posted to social media.

Investigators said they pieced together what happened Ferrer during the pre-dawn hours of May 12, 2012, using surveillance footage and phone records.

Surveillance video footage allegedly showed Pacheco entering Ferrer's building around 2:20 a.m. and leaving the building over an hour later. Minutes after he left, a camera captured what appeared to be smoke coming from the third-floor apartment, the statement said. Ferrer was found dead in her bed, although other residents escaped the fire. The Medical Examiner determined she was killed before the fire started and the fire was set on purpose, according to authorities.

Phone records showed Pacheco made numerous calls to the victim before the fire, investigators found. The records show that her phone was answered after the time of death determined by the New York City Medical Examiner, indicating someone else had used the phone.

Pacheco is being held without bail, the statement said, until his next appearance.

"The horrific murder of Lorena Escalera, a beloved trans performer, devastated her Brooklyn neighbors and chosen LGBTQIA+ family, who continue to face the ongoing threat of hatred and violence," NYPD Commissioner Tisch said in a statement. "Let this indictment send a clear message to those living in fear for who they are: public safety does not discriminate, and every New Yorker deserves to feel safe at home."

New York State police charged five people with second-degree murder Friday for allegedly abusing and killing a trans person.