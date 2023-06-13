Watch CBS News
Helicopter "mishap" in Syria injures 22 U.S. service members, U.S. military says

Beirut — A helicopter "mishap" in northeast Syria over the weekend left 22 United States service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

The statement from the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said they were receiving treatment and 10 have been moved to "higher care facilities" outside the region.

It said "a helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in the injuries of various degrees of 22 U.S. service members" and Sunday's accident is under investigation "although no enemy fire was reported."

On any given day there are at least 900 U.S. service members in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors. U.S. forces advise and assist the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 1:13 AM

