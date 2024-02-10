Watch CBS News
Helicopter crashes in California with 6 people onboard

By Julie Sharp

Investigators are continuing a search for survivors Saturday morning after a helicopter leaving the Palm Springs airport Friday evening with six people on board crashed near Baker in San Bernardino County 

The Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter crashed around 10 p.m. local time, east of the 15-Freeway near Nipton, which is just west of the Nevada border.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash and circumstances.  So far this Saturday morning, no survivors have been located. 

This is a developing story.

