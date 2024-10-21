Helicopter crashes into radio tower in Houston, killing 4 on board, authorities say

A helicopter crashed into a radio tower near downtown Houston Sunday night, killing four people on board, including a child, fire officials said.

Houston authorities said the aircraft, a privately-owned R44 helicopter, went down just before 8 p.m. after taking off from Ellington Field, about 15 miles away. Its destination wasn't immediately known.

A nearby security camera caught the crash as it happened:

CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reported that the tower's lights weren't working, and the Federal Aviation Administration had put out a notification about it:

Per an FAA NOTAM published on October 16th, the lights on the radio tower in tonight’s helicopter accident were inoperable.@KHOU #khou11 #Houston pic.twitter.com/dGw4Q5QUXc — Pat Cavlin (@pcavlin) October 21, 2024

The bodies haven't been identified and the victims' ages haven't been determined, authorities said.

The FAA will investigate. Media staging behind the Stellar Bank at Navigation and Ennis. pic.twitter.com/KRsPhjJdj0 — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 21, 2024

Local media outlets reported a large amount of emergency personnel responding to the scene.

Police and fire officials urged residents near the crash site to call 911 if they find anything on their property that could help in their investigation.