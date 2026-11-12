Hegseth awards medal to soldier who reprimanded his group at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Washington — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth awarded a medal on Thursday to the service member who reprimanded his group for making noise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day.

Hegseth posted a series of photos on X with the soldier, Specialist Thomas Iglesias, and other members of the unit who guard the tomb at Arlington National Cemetery around the clock. One of the photos showed Hegseth pinning a medal to Iglesias' chest.

"We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist," Hegseth wrote. "Carry on Patriots."

We love soldiers.

We love standards.

Well done, Specialist.



Carry on Patriots. pic.twitter.com/Uk6ek6oOso — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 12, 2026

A Pentagon official said Hegseth "welcomed the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, the Old Guard, to the Pentagon where he proudly awarded Specialist Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026."

Iglesias was guarding the Tomb following a Veterans Day event that included Hegseth, President Trump and other administration officials. Footage showed Hegseth, his wife, his chief of staff and other aides posing for photos near the tomb. Someone laughed, and Iglesias shouted: "All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times."

In the aftermath, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told CBS News: "The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored-and will always honor-the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum."

Soldiers reminding visitors to maintain decorum at the tomb is not uncommon. One member of the regiment that guards the tomb said in an Army interview in 2022 that sentinels react to the crowd two or three times per day.