Hegseth's use of Franklin the Turtle in meme on boat strikes condemned by book series publisher

The Canadian publishing house behind the "Franklin" children's books appeared to condemn Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Monday, after the top military official posted a cartoon image of the famous anthropomorphic turtle blowing up an apparent drug boat.

Hegseth's post — which shows Franklin shooting a rocket-propelled grenade from a helicopter, with the faux book title "Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists" — appeared on the defense secretary's X account Sunday evening, as questions swirled about the Trump administration's monthslong campaign of boat strikes around South America, and specifically a reported second strike targeting survivors who were in the water.

A day later, Toronto-based Kids Can Press said in a statement posted to social media: "Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity. We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin's name or image, which directly contradicts these values."

Kids Can Press is the publisher of more than a dozen picture books that depict Franklin navigating life with his parents and friends, with titles like "Franklin Rides a Bike," "Franklin Goes to School" and "Franklin Goes to the Hospital." The stories have also been adapted for TV.

CBS News has reached out to Kids Can Press for comment. In a statement Monday night, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell told CBS News: "We doubt Franklin the Turtle wants to be inclusive of drug cartels... or laud the kindness and empathy of narco-terrorists."

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

Hegseth's post drew flak earlier Monday from Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, a retired Navy captain who is facing a controversial investigation by the Pentagon for participating in a video that encouraged service members not to obey illegal orders.

"He is in the national command authority for nuclear weapons, and last night he's putting out, on the internet, turtles with rocket-propelled grenades," Kelly told reporters. "I mean, have you seen this? This is the secretary of defense. This is not a serious person."

Days before Hegseth's post, The Washington Post reported that the U.S. military carried out more than one strike on a single boat on Sept. 2, killing two survivors from the initial attack after Hegseth allegedly ordered the military to kill everybody onboard. The White House confirmed Monday that there was a second strike, but denied that Hegseth ordered it.

Some Democratic lawmakers have argued the second strike may have been a war crime, pointing to domestic and international laws forbidding military forces from attacking wounded people who no longer pose a threat. One Pentagon manual says "wounded, sick, or shipwrecked" combatants should not be attacked.

The Trump administration has said its boat attacks have complied with the law and argues that the strikes are necessary to crack down on drug trafficking.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier Monday that Adm. Frank Bradley, who commanded the Sept. 2 operation, "worked well within his authority and the law, directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated."

Hegseth posted Monday on social media that Bradley "is an American hero, a true professional, and has my 100% support. I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made — on the September 2 mission and all others since."