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Hegseth favors Sean Parnell for Army secretary, sources say, but it's unclear who's on Trump's short list

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Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
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Jennifer Jacobs

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Washington — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told people close to him that Sean Parnell would be his top choice for secretary of the Army, several senior officials told CBS News. 

Parnell is currently chief Pentagon spokesperson and a former Army officer.

A Defense Department spokesperson said: "The DOW [Department of War] doesn't comment on private conversations between administration officials."

The White House is looking at names for a replacement for Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who has submitted his resignation after months of tension with Hegseth. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is leading the process to name his successor. 

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Sean Parnell on Aug. 26, 2026, at the Pentagon.  Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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