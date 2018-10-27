7 dead in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue -- live updates

Police in Pittsburgh are responding to an active shooting situation at the Tree of Life synagogue in the neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, KDKA reports. At least seven people are confirmed dead, according to the station.

Four people were killed on the first floor of the synagogue and three people were killed in the basement, KDKA reports.

"ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady," the Pittsburgh Public Safety Dept. tweeted. "Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available."

Police from across the city have descended to the area, which is still very active. The synagogue is located on the corner of Wilkens and Shady Avenues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.