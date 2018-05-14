Head of NYC Orthodox safety patrol arrested on sex abuse charges

NEW YORK -- Prosecutors say the leader of a safety patrol in Brooklyn's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community has been arrested on charges he sexually abused a teenage girl. Jacob Daskal is the head of the Shomrim - a patrol that is not part of the New York Police Department but serves as an enhanced neighborhood watch for the community.

According to the New York Times, Daskal was arrested late last week and charged with statutory rape, sexual abuse and other crimes. Police say the crimes took place at his home between August and November of 2017 and involved a 15-year-old girl.

Daskal made his first court appearance on Friday. He was led into the courthouse in handcuffs with his head down. Once in the courtroom, he entered a not guilty plea and was released on $75,000 bond, reports CBS New York.

Friday afternoon, police raided Daskal's home in Brooklyn's Borough Park neighborhood. He surrendered his passport. His next court date is June 28th.

A message requesting comment has been left with his attorney.

The shomrim has been around since the 1970s and has a close relationship with law enforcement.