Drivers stranded as California-Las Vegas freeway partially shuts down due to lithium-ion fire

Drivers report being stranded for hours on the 15 Freeway - which snakes from Los Angeles to Las Vegas - after a truck hauling industrial lithium-ion batteries caught fire.

Officials shut down northbound lanes after the fire was first reported by the county's fire department near Baker around 6 a.m. Friday. Firefighters said they struggled to contain the truck's fire because of its lithium-ion batteries and were unable to contain the harmful chemicals and fumes.

"Due to the lithium-ion, water cannot be added to the fire, the batteries must burn out on their own," the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. "Lithium-ion fires are particularly hazardous due to the chemicals released during off-gassing and the potential for thermal runaway," the department later said. "Thermal runaway can cause the fire to spread rapidly and emit toxic gases, making it essential to handle the situation with extreme caution."

Authorities said in addition to the hazmat fire they couldn't get the 75,000-pound container moved off the highway to reopen all lanes of the 15 Freeway -- leading to miles of traffic for drivers. Triple-digit temperatures in the desert area led to 911 calls from drivers experiencing heat-related emergencies while stuck in traffic on the freeway.

A truck hauling a massive container of lithium batteries caught fire on the 15 Freeway, leading to a hazmat situation that firefighters struggled to resolve as a partial highway closure remained in place in Baker for more than a day. San Bernardino County Fire Department

More than a day after the first was first reported, just after 10 a.m. Saturday, authorities said firefighters were still struggling to make progress. A few hours later, in the afternoon, the California Highway Patrol station in Barstow said the situation was still ongoing -- and the freeway would not be fully reopened.

"Emergency crews on scene are still assessing the situation and evaluating options," CHP officials said. "The situation and fire remain volatile. The previous anticipated time of opening lanes will not be achievable."

The I-15 Freeway is known for connecting Southern California to Las Vegas, and the counties of San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego. When it was first partially closed, on Friday, authorities warned drivers stuck in traffic along the roadway about dangerously high heat, with temperatures reaching around 110 degrees.

County authorities said ambulances and paramedics were being dispatched to help and water was also being brought to those stuck on the freeway.

"Water has been provided at this location for motorists who are stuck without water and experiencing other issues due to heat and vehicle mechanical problems," the county fire department said in a news statement.

"We are actively addressing the needs of motorists stuck without water and experiencing other issues," the department said, telling motorists to take other routes.

County fire officials said they were doing everything they could.

"The primary concern is the air quality due to the hazardous materials and chemicals involved," the department said, adding that authorities are monitoring the air for hydrogen cyanide, chlorine, and sulfur dioxide. "These chemicals pose significant health risks at elevated levels, with hydrogen cyanide and chlorine being particularly dangerous even at low concentrations."

"We apologize for this inconvenience, but everything that is being done is in the interest of public safety," the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. "Due to the location of this incident, alternate routes are slim to none."

Multiple agencies are working to remove burning hazardous materials so lanes can be opened, authorities said.

"The northbound lanes remain closed and there is no estimated time of opening," said the California Highway Patrol.