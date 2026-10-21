Chemical leak in Toledo forces hazardous materials evacuation, shelter-in-place orders

A massive chemical leak in Toledo, Ohio, is forcing some people out of their homes while others have been told to shelter in place.

A plume of smoke full of unknown chemicals erupted from the MC Tank terminal. No injuries have been reported.

Toledo Fire and Rescue ordered everyone within a 1-mile radius of 1050 Progress Ave. to evacuate, and everyone within a 3-mile radius was ordered to shelter in place, due to a hazardous materials release.

The evacuation orders were issued at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, and the shelter-in-place orders were issued at 4:24 a.m. Wednesday.

Those within the shelter-in-place area were asked to stay indoors, close windows and doors and turn off ventilation that draws in outside air. They were also asked to keep pets inside.

Who is in the evacuation zone?

According to the City of Toledo, the zone is a 1-mile radius around 1050 Progress Ave. Those living or working within 1 mile of that address were asked to evacuate and can go to:

Shoreland Elementary School — temporary shelter.

Meijer parking lot (off East Alexis) — Red Cross and TARTA buses are stationed to provide shelter as needed.

The shelter-in-place zone is a 3-mile radius around 1050 Progress Ave.No injuries have been reported.

Toledo public schools were closed on Wednesday.