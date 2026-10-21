What is glycidyl methacrylate? Toledo warns residents after chemical leak

After a chemical leak in Toledo, Ohio, forced people out of their homes and others to shelter in place, the city of Toledo confirmed that the released chemical is glycidyl methacrylate and is providing guidance on it.

What is glycidyl methacrylate?

Glycidyl methacrylate is an irritant that can cause burning of the eyes, nose, mouth and skin, according to the city of Toledo.

If exposure occurs, it is recommended to shower or rinse the affected area. Symptoms of overexposure include headache, dizziness, tiredness, nausea and vomiting.

Toledo CBS affiliate WTOL reported that Lucas County Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said in a news conference Wednesday morning that the chemical is mostly an irritant at this stage.

"There is no immediate danger as far as the release that happened," Baroudi said. "For the people sheltering in place, close the windows. For people driving through the 3-mile radius, make sure you circulate the vent in your car. Don't bring in outside air."

Baroudi said that long-term exposure to the compound can cause cancer.

"It is a toxic chemical," Baroudi said. "It's really toxic if you touch it, if you ingest it. Now we're trying to determine how much toxicity is in the air that the people are breathing so we can give better guidance."

It is recommended that you contact a medical professional if you believe you're experiencing a reaction to exposure.

Where is the evacuation zone?

City of Toledo

The City of Toledo's Fire and Rescue ordered everyone within a 1-mile radius of 1266 Progress Ave. (MC Tank Terminal) to evacuate the area.

Toledo Fire and Rescue is also asking everyone within a 3-mile radius to shelter in place. This means staying indoors, closing windows and doors and turning off ventilation.

How did the Toledo chemical leak happen?

MC Tank Transport Inc. said in a statement that equipment associated with its operations is involved in the incident.

According to the statement, glycidyl methacrylate is an industrial chemical used to make certain plastics, paints and coatings perform better.

"At this moment, we are working with the American Red Cross to arrange emergency lodging and transportation assistance for displaced residents," MC Tank Transport Inc. says.