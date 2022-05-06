Powerful explosion at upscale hotel in Havana, Cuba, kills at least 8 people

A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak blew away much of the outer walls from a five-star hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital on Friday and officials reported at least eight people had died.

But no tourists were lodged at the 96-room Hotel Saratoga because it was undergoing renovations, Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata told the Communist Party newspaper Granma.

The early morning blast that devastated the 19th century structure in Old Havana apparently was due to a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who went to the site.

Debris is scattered after an explosion destroyed the Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, May 6, 2022. ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI / REUTERS

It said at least eight people had been killed and that search and rescue efforts were underway for people possible trapped.

Granma said local officials reported 13 people missing and about 30 known injured. A school next door was evacuated and local news media said none of the children had been hurt.

A witness told the Reuters news agency smoke and flames were seen coming from the building. A photo from the scene showed what appeared to be at least one body with a white cloth over it, Reuters reported.

Police cordoned off the area as firefighters and ambulance crews worked inside.

Rescuers work after an explosion at a hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022. ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images

Photographer Michel Figueroa said he had been walking past the hotel when "the explosion threw me to the ground, and my head still hurts.... Everything was very fast."

Yazira de la Caridad, mother of two, said the explosion shook her home a block from the hotel: "The whole building moved. I thought it was an earthquake," she said. "I've still got my heart in my hand."

Mayiee Pérez said she had rushed to the scene after receiving a call from her husband, Daniel Serra, who works at a foreign exchange shop inside the hotel. She said he told her, "I am fine, I am fine. They got us out," but had been unable to reach him since.

Reuters reported the hotel had been set for a post-pandemic reopening in four days, according to its Facebook page.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, meanwhile, said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would not cancel a trip to Cuba planned for Sunday.

"Our solidarity to the victims and affected, as well as to the people of that dear brotherly people," the minister tweeted.

The five-star Hotel Saratoga is heavily damaged after an explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. Ramon Espinosa / AP

AFP contributed to this report.