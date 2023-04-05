Hatchet attack at Brazil daycare center leaves 4 children dead

Rio de Janeiro — A man who invaded a daycare center with a hatchet killed four children and injured at least three others Wednesday in southern Brazil, authorities said. Santa Catarina state's Gov. Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of Blumenau on his Twitter account, saying the suspect had been arrested.

The French news agency AFP said the 25-year-old man had turned himself in to police.

The state's emergency fire service confirmed the man attacked pupils with a hatchet and that three children were taken to the hospital.

Images broadcast on television showed weeping parents outside the private daycare center, named Cantinho do Bom Pastor. Local media reported the attacker scaled a wall to enter the day care center wielding a hatchet.

A 2022 photo from the Facebook page of the private Cantinho do Bom Pastor daycare center in Blumenau, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, shows the facility's outdoor play area. Facebook/Cantinho do Bom Pastor

Neither the state's military police nor its security secretariat immediately responded to Associated Press requests for more information.

School attacks in Brazil had been uncommon, but have begun happening with greater frequency in recent years. Last week, a student in Sao Paulo stabbed a teacher, killing her, and wounded several others.

In 2021, an 18-year-old teenager entered a day care center in the city of Saudades, which is also in Santa Catarina state, with a knife and stabbed and killed three children and a teacher.

"May God comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain," Gov. Mello wrote on Twitter.

Blumenau, a city of 366,000 people, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest festival.