Harvey Weinstein misquotes Jay-Z's "4:44" in apology statement

When Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein issued a statement apologizing for his past behavior with colleagues in response to a New York Times report detailing allegations of sexual harassment, he quoted Jay-Z's album "4:44" and said, "Jay Z wrote in 4:44 'I'm not the man I thought I was, and I better be that man for my children.'" But it turns out Jay-Z never said that.

The quote does not appear in any of the songs off of "4:44." The rapper does have a line on track "4:44" that expresses similar sentiments in different words: "And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do. If they ain't look at me the same, I would probably die with all the shame. 'You did what with who?'" "4:44" is largely seen as an apology and a response to Beyonce's album "Lemonade," which focused on infidelity.

Weinstein and Jay-Z recently executive produced the docu-series "TIME: The Kalief Browder Story" together.

Weinstein has five children; three with ex-wife Eve Chilton Weinstein and two with wife Georgina Chapman. He announced Thursday he will be taking a leave of absence from his company.

In a statement to the Times, Weinstein said he would "deal with this issue head on."

"I so respect all women and regret what happened," Weinstein said. "I hope that my actions will speak louder than words."

"Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go," he continued. "That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons."

The Times reported Thursday that Weinstein, who has won six best picture Oscars, reached at least eight settlements with women over claims of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact, citing two officials at The Weinstein Company, his production company. CBS News cannot independently confirm the settlements, which are reported to be confidential.

The Times reports the settlements span over several decades, with accusers ranging from a young assistant in New York in 1990 to an Italian model in 2015. The settlements ranged from about $80,000 to $150,000, according to the Times.

Charles Harder, an attorney for Weinstein, said in a statement Thursday afternoon that Weinstein plans to sue the Times for its story, which he called "false and defamatory."

"We are preparing the lawsuit now," Harder said. "All proceeds will be donated to women's organizations."