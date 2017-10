The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday its Robbery-Homicide Division interviewed "a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein."

The assault allegedly occurred in 2013, and the case is being investigated, the LAPD said in a statement.

#LAPD Robbery Homicide Div has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein in 2013. Investigation ongoing — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 19, 2017

Authorities did not immediately offer additional details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.