Accuser thanked Harvey Weinstein after alleged rape, lawyers say

NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want a New York court to throw out sexual assault charges against him. Lawyers for the former movie titan-turned-#MeToo villain filed notice Friday they'll seek dismissal of the case. Among other arguments, they say the grand jury that indicted Weinstein should have been told about emails from one of his three accusers: a woman who said he raped her in 2013.

One message, less than a month after the alleged attack, expresses appreciation for "all you do for me." Another, days later, says "it would be great to see you again."

The Manhattan District Attorney's office hasn't immediately commented.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to the rape charge and to sex charges involving two other women in Manhattan. He is free on $1 million bail.

Last month, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said the 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with "some of the most serious sexual offenses" that exist under state law. Vance said the case is the result of a months-long ongoing investigation led by his office along with the NYPD.

More than 75 women have accused Weinstein, who was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, of wrongdoing as allegations detailed in Pulitzer Prize-winning stories last October in The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine swelled into the #MeToo movement.

Several actresses and models accused Weinstein of criminal sexual assaults. They include: film actress Rose McGowan, who said Weinstein raped her in 1997 in Utah; "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra, who said he raped her in her New York apartment in 1992; and the Norwegian actress Natassia Malthe, who said he attacked her in a London hotel room in 2008.

Weinstein, who produced movies including "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, with his attorney challenging the credibility of his accusers.