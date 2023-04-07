Police searching Massachusetts marsh for Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared in 2019 at the age of 5

Harmony Montgomery search leads investigators to Revere wetlands Harmony Montgomery search leads investigators to Revere wetlands 01:46

Police were searching a marshy area in Massachusetts on Friday as part of their investigation in the case of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said the location is in Revere, Massachusetts, and that the search is part of their investigation in the Harmony Montgomery case. They declined to give any further information.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said 18 troopers were searching in the wetlands along Route 107 in Revere "was prompted by information developed by investigators," CBS Boston reported. The troopers from a unit trained to search "difficult terrain and environments" were joined by K9 teams and a drone unit, the station reported. State police said the search started shortly after 9 a.m.

#Sources: Police searching wetlands in #Revere for body of missing #HarmonyMontgomery #NH

Adam Montgomery is in custody charged with second degree murder. This is the 2nd time the marsh has been searched. Montgomery had extended family in the area. #MSP #WBZ #ITeam pic.twitter.com/NrmskhGCij — Cheryl Fiandaca (@CherylFiandaca) April 7, 2023

CBS Boston I-Team sources said this is the second time this area, which has a strong current, has been searched by investigators.

Harmony's body has not been found. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death, as well as falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He has pleaded not guilty.

The I-Team sources said his extended family lived nearby in Revere at one time and he's familiar with the area. Investigators believe he may have had help disposing of his daughter's body, the sources said.

"Officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search," the New Hampshire news release said.

Authorities didn't know Harmony was missing until November 2021. In August 2022, police announced that they believed she was killed in Manchester in early December 2019.

Adam Montgomery was arrested in October.