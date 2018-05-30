Harlee Lewis case: Mom made up "kidnap" of baby found dead in diaper box, cops say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. -- False report charges have been filed against a South Carolina mother who investigators say made up a story that her infant daughter, later found dead, was abducted. Breanna Lewis is the prime suspect in the death of 1-year-old Harlee Lewis, whose body was found "hidden inside a diaper box" Tuesday afternoon, two hours after the woman called police and reported her missing.

MORE INFO: Deputies say Harlee Lewis’ mother, 19, has not been charged, so her name is not being released. However, she is the primary suspect in the baby’s kidnapping and death. No word on how Harlee died, but her body was found hidden in a diaper box in a field near her home. pic.twitter.com/aMkIZhmdqw — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) May 29, 2018

Sheriff Jay Brooks said just after 4 p.m. that the girl was found deceased in the diaper box in a field about 1,000 yards from the family's Chesterfield County home. There is no word on how she may have died.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks says Breanna Lewis, 19, initially reported that someone attacked her and took the child from her arms as she checked the mail Tuesday afternoon. She told deputies that a man in an SUV pulled up, jumped out of his vehicle, punched her in the head several times, took her daughter and fled the scene, reported CBS affiliate WBTV. She reportedly described the suspect as a white man wearing a hat, coat and a single black glove.

Lewis had severe bruising when deputies arrived, the station reports.

But after authorities found the child's body, they said they believed there was never a kidnapping, and they took Lewis into custody.

Investigators haven't said what they really think happened to the girl.

Brooks told WBTV's Kristi O'Connor that Lewis admitted to deputies that she made up the story about the child being abducted. Lewis is pictured in a mugshot with a black eye

Lewis hasn't been charged in connection to the girl's death.