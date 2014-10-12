​Handing over the keys to the Waldorf Astoria

How many times can you say, "It was another awful week"? I've lost count, but it was another awful week.

Two cases of Ebola, one fatal, have now been confirmed on U.S. soil, and ISIS is on the move in Northern Iraq and Syria.

American warplanes were in the air again, but it was hard to judge their impact. And now the United States and its ally Turkey are at odds over how to confront the terrorists.

The stock market had a bad week, and China finally passed the U.S. as the world's largest economy. Not surprising, then, that a Chinese company bought the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, the iconic New York landmark where Henry Kissinger entertained Chinese officials when the two countries first resumed talking back in the '70s.

Now the Chinese own it.

I guess this is just another example of the interlocking global economy, but with Russian billionaires buying up New York's luxury apartments, and now this, somehow it makes me a little sad.

I've gotta believe it's not what Rodgers and Hart had in mind when they wrote that great old song that says, "We'll have Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island, too. It's lovely going through the zoo."

No, they'd be surprised by all of this. But it is a great song -- and we still own the zoo!