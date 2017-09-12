"Hand in Hand" benefit concert, Hurricane Harvey telethon -- live

CBS is joining several other networks for a telethon fundraiser to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey. The one-hour special, called "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief," will air live on CBS tonight at 8 p.m. EDT with a rebroadcast at 8 p.m. PDT. You can also stream the telethon in the video player above.

Tuesday night's "Hand in Hand" broadcast will feature CBS News' Norah O'Donnell who was in Houston covering Harvey in its immediate aftermath. She will join celebrities like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey.

Country music star and Texas native George Strait will also perform from his San Antonio benefit concert.

Proceeds from the telethon will benefit several charities including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund).

Hurricane Harvey relief fund total:

Throughout the night CBS News will keep a tally of the funds raised.

Ways to donate:

Visit: HandInHand2017.com

Call: 1-800-258-6000

Text "Give" to 80077 to donate $25

Follow along with our live updates below:

8 p.m. ET: Telethon begins with Stevie Wonder performance

Musician Stevie Wonder performs a rendition of "Lean on Me."

7 p.m. ET: Telethon brings together A-list stars



CBS News' Norah O'Donnell sends a message to her followers to tune in tonight.