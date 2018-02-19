Hammer attack on couple was orchestrated by their son in murder-for-hire plot: cops

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — A 23-year-old from suburban Chicago has been charged with hiring another man to kill his parents.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call early Sunday from a couple saying they were attacked with a hammer inside their home in unincorporated Glen Ellyn. The couple survived, but suffered serious injuries, reports the Chicago Tribune.

The victims were reportedly able to give police a description of their attacker. Based on that information, authorities arrested 18-year-old Michael Targo of Glendale Heights at a nearby business a short time later.

They say the attack was part of a murder-for-hire plot instigated by the couple's son, Joshua Miceli, also of unincorporated Glen Ellyn, and that Miceli implicated himself in an interview with police.

Both men are charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Miceli also is charged with solicitation of murder. Both are being held without bail.

It was unclear Monday whether either man had an attorney who could comment.