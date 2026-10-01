$1.7 million raised in scheme for Hamas, including from U.S. donors, prosecutors say

Nearly three years after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, federal prosecutors allege that more than $1.7 million was funneled to the terrorist group Hamas, including hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors in the United States.

Saleem Alzaq, a 45-year-old Gaza man who prosecutors allege is a longtime Hamas member, was charged with helping operate the fundraising campaign claiming to provide humanitarian aid, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

Prosecutors allege Alzaq and his co-conspirators raised funds under the guise of providing food and winter necessities to Palestinians in Gaza between January 2020 and December 2025. The campaigns raised more than $1.7 million, including at least $626,000 from U.S.-based donors, according to the indictment.

Alzaq has been a Hamas member since at least 2017, prosecutors say, and has allegedly posted Hamas propaganda on social media, including posts celebrating the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Prosecutors allege Alzaq operated an international fundraising campaign spanning the U.S. and France. Co-conspirators in France allegedly helped collect and transfer money, while two brothers from Louisiana allegedly contributed about $105,000 and a Florida man allegedly provided nearly $50,000 to the terror network.

Alzaq was charged with one count each of conspiring to provide material support to Hamas, conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, conspiring to commit money laundering and conspiring to defraud the United States. The first three charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted, while the conspiracy to defraud charge carries a maximum of five years. He has not been arrested, and prosecutors say he's been in Gaza during the alleged crimes.

The indictment alleges Alzaq launched a new fundraising campaign on Oct. 7, 2023, that claimed to raise money for Gazans injured that day. The campaign remained open until about Oct. 12 that year, prosecutors said.

Investigators also conducted an undercover operation that prosecutors say provided evidence that Alzaq knew donations were reaching Hamas.

In November 2025, an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a New York-based Hamas supporter contacted Alzaq on Snapchat, according to prosecutors. Alzaq allegedly told the officer he had ways to receive money in New York and offered to connect the officer with contacts there.

The following month, Alzaq allegedly told the undercover officer that he worked with people like the officer who wanted to get money to "the Green," which prosecutors say was a reference to Hamas. He allegedly said he received money and gave it to "the Green," but that it would be difficult to provide proof because Hamas members avoided using identification.

Alzaq also allegedly told the undercover officer that he could deliver money monthly using coded language, including "bread," "bakeries," "buy bread" and "give it to the bakeries."

Prosecutors cited earlier Snapchat messages in which Alzaq allegedly discussed using similar language with a U.S.-based Hamas supporter. After the supporter asked him in January 2024 about money sent to "the bread people," Alzaq allegedly responded that he had "learned the way" and could deliver to them "whatever you want."

The indictment also alleges Alzaq advised donors not to reference Hamas to prevent their accounts from being shut down, including instructing followers in October 2024 not to write "Free Palestine" or "long live Hamas" on donations to his PayPal accounts.

"Our intelligence analysts uncovered this international finance network and built the case that exposed more than $2 million being funneled to Hamas," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement. "Saleem Alzaq, a leader in Hamas' military arm responsible for planning and carrying out terrorist attacks, and the other defendants allegedly solicited donations under the guise of humanitarian aid and then directed that money to Hamas."