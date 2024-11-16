Gunfire strikes Southwest plane on tarmac of Dallas airport, officials say

There were no injuries after a Southwest flight carrying passengers was struck by gunfire on the tarmac of Dallas Love Field Friday night, authorities said.

Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 was preparing for departure to Indianapolis when "a bullet apparently struck the right side of the aircraft under the flight deck," a Southwest spokesperson told CBS News in a statement.

The airline said no one was hurt. A spokesperson for Dallas Love Field said in an email that the aircraft returned to its gate after sustaining damage from a "security incident" and the passengers deplaned. The runway was also temporarily closed, but has since reopened.

Dallas police confirmed the incident, saying that officers responded to reports of gunfire at 9:48 p.m. local time, arriving to find that the aircraft had been struck.

No further details were provided on the circumstances of the incident or what was the potential source of the gunfire. It's unclear how many people were aboard the jet at the time, or how much damage the aircraft sustained.

In its own statement provided to CBS News, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the plane "was reportedly struck by gunfire near the cockpit."

Dallas police are leading the investigation into the incident.

Earlier this week, gunfire amid ongoing gang violence struck three planes that were either landing or departing Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince. The shootings prompted the FAA to issue a 30-day ban on U.S. airlines flying to Haiti.