Guam veterans group worried Trump's VA cuts will upend care

Every week, in the U.S. Territory of Guam, a group of military veterans comes together and passes around a paddle, allowing each other to speak.

The gathering serves as their therapy for both the physical and psychological wounds sustained in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.

For people in Guam, military service is an economic opportunity. Of the roughly 170,000 residents who live on the island, 24,000 of them are military veterans, the group says. Guam is home to two primary U.S. military bases: Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base. Despite that, there is only one small Veterans Affairs clinic on the island, with one psychologist.

Due to the lack of services here, Roy Gamboa assembled this group. He served 10 years in the Marine Corps. He calls the group "GOT YOUR 671." 671 is the area code for Guam.

"In the first couple of years, everything was coming out of our pockets," Gamboa said. "Since then we've applied for and received a couple of grants to help keep our doors open."

But the veterans in this group are worried about the looming budget cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs. The agency has terminated 585 contracts as part of an ongoing audit.

Gamboa worries his group could be next since the group is funded through a VA-issued grant.

Donovan Santos is also a combat veteran who says he has PTSD and chronic depression. He's now the person on the listening end of the group's suicide prevention hotline.



"I pretty much help those that fall through the cracks that feel like they're alone," Santos said. "I'm there with them on the ledge. I'm there with them to pull them back, to catch them."

Without the support from the group, Santos said he may not be alive. "Sometimes I wish my brothers were here and I wasn't," he said.

Gamboa says it's a fight they all hope to carry long into the future.

"I'll keep going," Gamboa said. "I mean, we were willing to die for each other in combat. I refuse to believe that it was all for nothing."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.