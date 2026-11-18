Cameron Logan Cox was honest with his employer when he recently submitted a request for paid time off.

"I literally just put GTA 6," the 34-year-old filmmaker and creative director at a music label in Kansas City told CBS News. He said his coworkers were already well aware that he'd be out of action when Grand Theft Auto 6 is officially released on Thursday.

"They all know I'm a huge gamer," he said. "We don't have anything too pressing happening, so it worked out nicely."

Cox is hardly alone. Other avid GTA fans told CBS News they've cleared their work schedules so they can dive headlong into Rockstar Games' latest, and long-awaited, installment in the hit franchise. According to data from payroll processor Gusto, PTO requests for the day of GTA 6's commercial release this week are up 9% compared with the two prior weeks.

In short, GTA 6 is as much a cultural happening as a video game. Analysts say the game, which took 13 years to make, is expected to be the largest entertainment release of all time.

"While it's common for people to plan time off around major entertainment releases and cultural events, the anticipation surrounding GTA 6 is on another level," Bart Spiegel, a partner at PwC who leads the consulting firm's global entertainment and media practice, said in an email. "It's the kind of cultural moment that could rival the Olympics in terms of the attention it commands, so there's certainly going to be an impact on workplaces."

Spoiler alert

One 27-year-old woman told CBS News that she submitted her PTO request back in March to be ready for this week's GTA launch. She knew she would want to start playing as soon as the game went live and to avoid online spoilers.

"I genuinely believe that this is one of, if not the biggest, gaming events in a lot of our lifetimes, and spoilers are going to spread so fast," said the Grays Harbor, Washington state, resident. "It's going to be nearly impossible to avoid them."

The woman, who works as a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service, has already pre-downloaded GTA 6 and plans to start playing at 9 p.m. PST on Wednesday.

"I'm probably just going to go throughout the whole night," she said.

Another player based in the U.K. told CBS News he is also trying to avoid spoilers. The 25-year-old is taking a long weekend beginning on Wednesday to "give [GTA 6] the attention it deserves."

The man, who works in tech finance and who requested anonymity because he's not authorized to speak to the media, set up his PlayStation account to appear as if he were in New Zealand — where the game is already live — so he could begin playing as soon as possible.

Gaming time off

Meanwhile, some companies are resigning themselves to the temporary brain drain and preemptively giving employees time off to focus on GTA.

Logitech, a California-based computer and electronics manufacturer, introduced a new perk for employees earlier this month: GTO (Gaming Time Off). And in August, a U.S. Army unit in Georgia agreed to give active-duty soldiers a four-day pass to play GTA 6 in exchange for reenlisting.

While some U.S. employees may ditch work on Thursday, their absence from the office isn't expected to cause major economic disruptions, according to Victor Matheson, an economics professor at the College of the Holy Cross.

"Even if 5 million workers in the U.S. took the day off, the total U.S. labor force is 170 million people," he said in an email. "That's like 3% of the labor force."

So far, more than 17 million preorder copies of the game have been downloaded worldwide, according to Sensor Tower, a digital market intelligence company. Matheson expects the game to rack up more than 50 million users by year's end.

As for Cox, 27 years have passed since he first played Grand Theft Auto on an original PlayStation console owned by a relative. Yet the excitement is as fresh as ever.

"It feels like I'm a kid again," Cox told CBS News.

He'll be in good company when the game launches, as his son is also planning to stay home from school on Thursday and Friday. Cox agreed to let him take time off to celebrate his birthday, which falls on Friday.

"He has all of his schoolwork turned in. That was the condition," he told CBS News. "I was, like, as long as all your work's done, your grades are good, I'm fine with that."