Washington — Senate Republicans appeared skeptical Tuesday after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy made the case for tens of billions of more dollars for the Federal Aviation Administration following a telecommunication outage that prompted a rare nationwide ground stop last week.

Overloaded routers prompted the FAA to issue the ground stop on Friday, resulting in thousands of canceled flights and stranded travelers.

Duffy is seeking $50 billion to overhaul the FAA's systems, some of which still rely on technology that is decades old. There was widespread concern among lawmakers about the problem, but GOP senators questioned the funding figure — and how the money could get approved.

Speaking at a news conference following a closed-door lunch meeting with Duffy, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the secretary "fielded a lot of questions" about the funding and how it would be utilized.

"How we deal with that issue remains to be seen," Thune said. "There are ways in which we could do it with Republicans only, there are also ways in which we could do it with Democrats."

Senate Republicans have been considering pursuing another reconciliation bill, which would allow them to move forward without help from across the aisle. But the legislative maneuver is complicated and time-consuming. Thune said Republicans are continuing to have conversations, which will stretch into Wednesday, but he acknowledged that "the clock is ticking" down to the end of the current Congress.

Congress allocated $12.5 billion for the FAA in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act just last year. Duffy said the bulk of that money has been set aside for various projects, and Thune pointed to the funds on Tuesday, acknowledging that "we needed air traffic modernization."

"We did that then — there's more that's required," Thune said. "How that gets done is still an open question."

Duffy holds a news conference after his meeting with Senate Republicans in the Capitol. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Thune suggested some senators have concerns about the $50 billion figure. He said the total the administration initially sought before the ground stop — $30 billion — reflected "not just the immediate needs," but also "a number of other things that they want to do." He said some of those projects should be funded through the normal government funding process, not reconciliation.

When asked about the $20 billion difference, Duffy told CBS News that he "decided to put everything on the table."

"There's been a historic underinvestment in aviation," Duffy said. "I hope we get the full investment."

GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana told reporters he was "furious when they went from $30 billion to $50 billion."

"I mean, I'm not Bambi's baby brother," Kennedy said.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida thanked Duffy in a post on X, while expressing support for a smaller investment.

"We absolutely need to update our air traffic control system, which would cost about $10 billion," Scott wrote, while stressing that "the airlines need to put up money and have skin in this game too."

But other Senate Republicans were entirely supportive of the transportation secretary's pitch. Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri, who's been working with the administration on proposed aviation infrastructure funding, told reporters that "the needs are pretty broad and pretty deep" for tech upgrades.

"So my position is: Let's go fix this on behalf of the American people," he said. "They saw what happened. I think they would want us to be responsive to that."

Schmitt advocated for approving the funds through reconciliation. He said he doesn't want to "make this partisan," but "some of my Democrat colleagues, I think, are taking a different tack."

"I was advocating for this before Friday, and then what we saw Friday, I just think this is something that we should do," Schmitt said. "I can't think of anything more important than the safety of the millions of Americans that fly."

Speaking after the meeting, Duffy said the engagement from Republicans was "fantastic." He said the GOP plans to "work through what they think is the right approach, the right funding levels, to make sure we have the resources to address the needs of the American airspace."

Duffy outlined his new request to Congress, saying the U.S. needs a new network that is "resilient," and an investment in infrastructure, like air traffic control towers, new runways and for airports more broadly. Asked about a piecemeal approach, Duffy said he'll take what he can get. But he said if the status quo continues, "I will replace every single tower in America in 300 years."

"So we have to do something different," Duffy said.