Ground beef sold at Walmart, Kroger, WinCo Foods and Albertsons stores recalled over possible E. coli contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a recall for several ground beef products due to possible E. coli contamination. The Interstate Meat Dist. products were sold at various Walmart, Kroger, WinCo Foods and Albertsons stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. .

The recall includes some 28,356 pounds of raw ground beef produced on December 20, 2021, the USDA's Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday.

E. coli was detected in a sample of the raw ground beef that had been sent to a laboratory for microbiological analysis, according to the USDA.

Anyone who purchased these products should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of E. coli can include "dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism," the USDA said. While most recover from the illness, some may develop a potentially deadly type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. Anyone who experiences easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output should seek medical help.

The products under recall include:

Walmart: ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:49 through 19:18 L3, 1/11/2022; ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 21:15 through 22:42 L3, 1/11/2022; ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022; ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 21:00 through 22:19 L2, 1/11/2022.

WinCo Foods: Fresh GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:37 through 18:48 L3, 1/11/2022; Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN - 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22; Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN - 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022.

Kroger: Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22; GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022.

Albertsons: Signature Farms GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN/7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22; Signature Farms GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022.