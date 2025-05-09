Well-known grizzly bear hit and killed by vehicle in Wyoming — months after famous mother met same fate

A 5-year-old bear that was a member of a well-known and beloved grizzly family in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park died after it was hit by a vehicle, the same fate that befell his mother late last year, wildlife officials said this week.

Park rangers found the body of the male bear, known as Grizzly No. 1058, about 125 yards from Highway 26 near the Buffalo Fork River on Tuesday. The bear was one of four cubs that emerged in May 2020 with their mother, Grizzly No. 399, who was often called the world's most famous grizzly bear.

Grizzly No. 399, who was beloved for decades by countless tourists, biologists and professional wildlife photographers, was hit and killed by a vehicle in October on a highway south of Jackson, Wyoming. Park officials used wildlife tags to confirm the relationship between the two bears.

Grizzly bear No. 399 and her four cubs cross a road as Cindy Campbell stops traffic in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Nov. 17, 2020. Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP

Grizzly No. 1058 had been seen occasionally in the park since he was weened in 2022, but no sightings of him had been reported this spring. After he was hit by the vehicle, he made his way to a patch of willows, where he died, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Park officials said Tuesday he may have been dead for several days before his body was found.

At 28 years old, No. 399 was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly in the Yellowstone ecosystem. Each spring, wildlife enthusiasts eagerly awaited her emergence from her den to see how many cubs she had birthed over the winter - then quickly shared the news online. The bear had 18 known cubs in eight litters over the years, including the litter of four in 2020. She stood around 7 feet tall and weighed about 400 pounds.

Named for the identity tag attached to her ear by researchers, the grizzly was often seen near roads in Grand Teton, drawing crowds and creating traffic jams.

The driver who struck and killed No. 399 was not speeding, and the bear's death was ruled an accident. Park officials have not released any additional details about the crash that killed No. 1058.

A Grizzly bear named "399" walks with her four cubs along the main highway near Signal Mountain on June 15, 2020 outside Jackson, Wyoming. George Frey / Getty Images

The National Park Service reminded visitors this week that wildlife -- including bears, elk and moose -- are "often near park roadways, difficult to see, and can cross the road unexpectedly." Officials said drivers should not speed and be especially vigilant in national parks.

"Pay attention to your surroundings," officials said. "Speeding is not the only cause of wildlife collisions; park wildlife are often hit because drivers are distracted."

Authorities said 49 grizzly bears died because of vehicle collisions between 2009 and 2023.

Grizzly bears generally live to be around 25, though some in the wild have lived for over 35 years, according to the Fish & Wildlife Service.

Before 1800, there were an estimated 50,000 grizzly bears living throughout 18 western States, including Wyoming, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. By 1975, the population in the 48 contiguous states was reduced to between 700 to 800.

After decades of being listed as threatened in the lower 48 states under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, the population has grown to at least 1,923 grizzly bears in the 48 contiguous states.