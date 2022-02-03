Shooting on Greyhound bus leaves one dead and four wounded before suspect arrested in nearby Walmart

Law enforcement at AMPM gas station convenience store in Oroville, California, north of Sacramento behind which, authorities say, five people were shot on a Greyhound bus on night of February 2, 2022. CBS Sacramento

Oroville, California — A suspect is in custody after five people were shot Wednesday night on a Greyhound bus behind a gas station convenience store, CBS Sacramento reports.

Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said in a series of Facebook posts that there was an active shooter near an AMPM. The Butte County Sheriff's Office said the bus stopped behind the AMPM following an altercation.

Authorities said one of the victims died at the scene. Reynolds told CBS Sacramento the other four were airlifted to hospitals.

One of them was a minor who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the mayor confirmed.

"I think that this is a changing world where life is not as precious as it used to be," Reynolds lamented to the station.

The mayor said the suspect, who he later described as "incoherent," fled to a nearby Walmart, where he got into a physical altercation. CBS Sacramento reports it was with a customer and there was no gunfire inside the Walmart.

At some point, the suspect took off his clothes before being taken into custody, CBS Sacramento says.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was booked into the Butte County Jail.

There was no word on the suspect's motive.

Oroville is some 65 miles north of Sacramento.