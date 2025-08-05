Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer meets with Trump to press for relief on tariffs, Medicaid cuts

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan on Tuesday met for a third time with President Trump since he took office, relying on her cordial relationship with him to express concern over the impact of tariffs on her state and to ask for a delay in changes to the Medicaid program.

During the meeting, Whitmer asked Mr. Trump for a three-year transition period for changes to the state's Medicaid program in order to develop a "new, federally compliant structure" that limits the disruption in care for seniors, people with disabilities and new moms, according to the governor's office.

She also stressed the negative impact of the president's tariff agenda on Michigan's automobile industry, which is particularly vulnerable to extra levies on imports from Mexico and Canada.

The governor's office said Whitmer has encouraged the president to work with her on developing an advanced manufacturing site in Genesee County to create American auto jobs.

The meeting between the governor and Mr. Trump took place as other Democratic governors, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Kathy Hochul of New York, are sheltering Texas Democrats during a showdown with the Lone Star state's GOP-led Legislature over a major redistricting overhaul. The redrawn districts would award five new Republican-leaning seats to Texans in an effort to insulate them from potential losses in the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections.

Whitmer has defended her relationship with the White House, arguing bipartisanship has enabled her to secure more investments for Michigan.

"I've always said that I'll work with anyone to get things done for Michigan," Whitmer said in a statement. "This year alone, we've secured major, bipartisan wins including a new fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County, funding to protect our Great Lakes from invasive carp, and federal disaster support for communities in Northern Michigan impacted by historic ice storms."

A White House official says Whitmer is a" bipartisan governor who wants to get things done."

SELFRIDGE ANGB, MICHIGAN - APRIL 29: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greets President Donald Trump during a visit with Michigan Air National Guard Troops on April 29, 2025 at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Whitmer last met with the president in early April, where she hid her face from photographers behind a folder in a now viral post. She later said she had been ushered into the Oval Office as Mr. Trump was speaking with reporters and signing executive orders "that I did not agree with" and using "rhetoric with which I vehemently disagree."

Later that month, she attended an event at Selfridge Air National Guard Base with the president on his 100th day in office where she hugged him on the tarmac. He was there to announce a fleet of new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets would be based there.

"This will keep Selfridge at the cutting edge of North American air power," Mr. Trump said that day, in a big win for the base — and for Whitmer.

Whitmer said she also met with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth while she was at the White House. Sources told CBS News she did not meet with Vice President JD Vance, a potential 2028 presidential contender.