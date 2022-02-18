At least 11 missing as fire tears through packed ferry off Greece

Fire burns on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia off the island of Corfu, Greece, February 18, 2022. Hellenic Fire Service/Handout via REUTERS

Athens — At least 11 people were reported missing on Friday as fire crews raced to put out a blaze on an Italian-flagged ferry sailing through the Ionian Sea. Nearly a dozen people sustained minor injuries as hundreds were rescued from the burning vessel, Greek officials said.

A Bulgarian and a Turkish truck driver were trapped on the Euroferry Olympia, with a Super Puma helicopter sent to pick them up, the Greek coastguard said.

Greek coastguard officials said 278 people had been rescued, including a migrant whose presence raised fears for more unaccounted-for people on board. Migrant stowaways frequently sneak onto ferries between Greece and Italy.

Those rescued were taken to the island of Corfu. Ten of them were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties and minor injuries, public television ERT said.

Ferry owners Grimaldi Lines said the vessel was officially carrying 239 passengers and 51 crew, as well as 153 trucks and trailers and 32 passenger vehicles.

Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Grimaldi Euroferry Olympia that caught fire off the coast of Corfu island, Greece, February 18, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Nikos Bardis ? debater.gr/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NIKOS BARDIS/DEBATER.GR/via REUTERS

Grimaldi Lines said they were alerted at 4:12 am (0212 GMT) to the fire on the Euroferry Olympia, which was heading to Italy from the Greek port city of Igoumenitsa opposite Corfu.

Television images showed the ship enveloped in flames which sent plumes of black smoke into the sky.

"The ship is burning from end to end," Corfu rescuer Yiorgos Glikofridis told ERT from a vessel near the ferry.

"There is a tremendous amount of smoke and visibility is poor. We see no movement on the deck, only flames," he said.

A Greek coastguard spokeswoman said it would take several hours to extinguish the fire.

The Bulgarian foreign ministry said there were 127 of its nationals on the passenger list, including 37 truck drivers. Another 24 are from Turkey, Turkey's NTV station said.

No fuel spill has been detected at sea, and the ship's stability did not appear to be compromised, the company said.