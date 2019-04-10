"Grease" prequel "Summer Loving" in the works

"Grease" fans will soon get to see another chapter of Danny and Sandy's love story. A "Grease" prequel — entitled "Summer Loving" — is in development for the big screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paramount is developing the movie, which will delve deeper into the summer fling between Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, described in the song "Summer Nights." In the song, the characters — originally played by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John — recount to their friends how they first met in the summer before their senior year of high school, where they eventually reconnect.

"Big Fish" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" writer John August has signed on to write the script. He's also currently working on "Aladdin" and Guillermo del Toro's "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark."

The original "Grease" movie was released in 1978 following a 1971 musical. The far less popular "Grease 2" followed in 1982, and "Grease: Live" debuted on Fox in 2016, winning five Emmy Awards.

Fans of the original movie have said on Twitter that a prequel feels unnecessary:

Why do I need a 90 minute movie to tell me what a brief movie intro and a 3 minute song already accomplished? — Jennie (@angrybooklady) April 9, 2019

Before there was Rydell High...there was...(dramatic music) Rydell Middle..... — April “Pinkie” Davis (@PinkieToons) April 9, 2019

happy about the Grease news. Like many, I have long wondered how Danny and Sandy met and fell in love as there is no scene from the original Grease that explains this — Colin McLaughlin IS AVAIL TO PLAY BATMAN (@thiseffingnerd) April 9, 2019

Did we learn nothing from Grease 2? https://t.co/JZUaWqFxKJ — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 9, 2019

