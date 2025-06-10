School shooting in Austria leaves at least eight people dead in city of Graz, officials say

Vienna, Austria — At least eight people were killed Tuesday in a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz, the country's national press agency said, citing its mayor, who said the perpetrator was also dead. Police in Graz deployed in force to the school late Tuesday morning after receiving a call about a situation there, initially confirming only that shots had been heard.

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr described the events as a "terrible tragedy," according to the Austria Press Agency. It was not immediately clear how the shooter had died.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry, in a statement, and a police spokesman who spoke with CBS News' Anna Noryskiewicz on the phone, confirmed multiple fatalities, without providing a firm figure.

Emergency vehicles are seen on a street close to a school where there was a deadly shooting, June 10, 2025m in Graz, Austria. ERWIN SCHERIAU/APA/AFP/Getty

Police said in a message posted on social media that the situation was under control and there was not deemed to be any further threat to the public.

Police spokesperson Sabri Yorgun said earlier that special forces were among those deployed to the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school after a call at 10 a.m. (4 a.m. Eastern). The police said in a post on social media that the school had been evacuated and everyone had been taken to a safe meeting point.

Graz, Austria's second-biggest city, is located in the southeast of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.

This breaking news story will be updated.