A grassroots effort is underway to monitor ICE operations in Southern California

Pasadena, California — School librarian Sharon Nicholls and her neighbors have made their local Home Depot in Pasadena, California, a top priority.

"I'm not an activist," Nicholls told CBS News. "We're all just regular people."

Nicholls and her neighbors are part of a campaign called Adopt a Corner which comes to the Home Depot every morning to provide day laborers with information and watch out for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"We have vulnerable people standing out here, and we need to protect everybody in our community," Nicholls said.

Home Depots have become a hotbed for immigration raids in recent months, so residents have vowed to remain a constant presence at dozens of locations across Los Angeles County, according to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, a group which advocates for day laborers and is behind the Adopt a Corner campaign.

Their actions come as protests over the Trump administration's immigration raids have moved from large gatherings in downtown Los Angeles earlier this summer, to now smaller rallies in the suburbs.

At the Home Depot in Pasadena, the store's management has allowed the protesters to come into its doors. The protesters seem to have found common cause with the management and customers here.

According to a CBS News poll last month, 51% of respondents disapprove of the Trump administration's deportation program, up from 41% in February. Approval among Republicans, however, remains overwhelmingly high.

But 52% of those polled said the president is trying to deport more people than they had expected.

"There are people asking, 'What can I do?'" said Pablo Alvarado, co-executive director of NDLON.

His group offers virtual classes for those who oppose the raids and want to do something about them.

"If there are no people documenting what's happening, then it's a disappearance, and families spend oftentimes weeks trying to find out where their loved ones are," Alvarado said.

Aleca Le Blanc attended one of those classes just days before she shot cell phone video of a vendor clinging to a tree after being chased by an unidentified federal agent.

"I like living in Los Angeles because I like living around people that don't look like me," Le Blanc said. "We're fellow Angelenos, doesn't matter if you've been here for a year or if you've been here for 25."